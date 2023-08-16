Archer Investment Corp Acquires 7,854 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

