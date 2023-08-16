Archer Investment Corp Sells 216 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 124,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

