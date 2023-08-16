Archer Investment Corp Acquires 3,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,098.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

