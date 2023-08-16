Archer Investment Corp Sells 675 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

