Archer Investment Corp Makes New $49,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after buying an additional 545,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,617,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,442,000 after buying an additional 721,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

