Archer Investment Corp Invests $54,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,744,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

