Souders Financial Advisors Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

