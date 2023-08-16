Archer Investment Corp Invests $60,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $294,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

