iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $492.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

