Archer Investment Corp Invests $54,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,744,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.