2,167 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 59.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 835,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 310,853 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

