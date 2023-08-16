Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,212,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,283,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

