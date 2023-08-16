Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,498,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

