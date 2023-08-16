2,167 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.