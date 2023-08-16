Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

