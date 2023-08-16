Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $235,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,524,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.17. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,447 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

