Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $70,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLD opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,447. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

