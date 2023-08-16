Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

