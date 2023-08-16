Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,240. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.