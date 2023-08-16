Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $265,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.88 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $542.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

