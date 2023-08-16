Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

AWK stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

