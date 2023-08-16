Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Claire Bramley Sells 4,427 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 115.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

