Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan Sells 7,500 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00.

Teradata Stock Up 0.2 %

Teradata stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,467,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

