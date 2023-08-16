Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

