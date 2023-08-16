US Bancorp DE Acquires 731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,053 shares of company stock worth $12,705,642 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $184.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

