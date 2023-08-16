Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

