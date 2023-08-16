Spire Wealth Management Acquires 54,956 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 504.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

