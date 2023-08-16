Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

