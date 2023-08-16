Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

