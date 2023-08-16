7,398 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 17,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ENB opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 191.43%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

