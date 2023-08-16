United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $481.87 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

