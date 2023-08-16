ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,934 shares of company stock worth $8,262,310. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

IRM stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.