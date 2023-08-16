Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,612 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,765,955 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,020. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

