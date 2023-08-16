Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,270 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

