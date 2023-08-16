Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

