Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,889 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

