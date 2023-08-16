Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

