Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,662 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMX opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.