Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 256.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

