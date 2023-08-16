Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

