Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $330,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Nestlé by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nestlé by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
