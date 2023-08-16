Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

