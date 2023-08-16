Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

