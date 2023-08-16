2,557 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
