2,557 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

