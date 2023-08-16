Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

