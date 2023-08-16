Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

NYSE LHX opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

