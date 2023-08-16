Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

