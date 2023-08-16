Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $361.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

