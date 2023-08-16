Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

