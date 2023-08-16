BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.3 %

BWA stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.